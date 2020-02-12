6 OF 10

Captain's Bay

Although you may have heard of Captain’s Bay, chances are you haven’t gone there. Located near the somewhat distant East End of Anguilla, Captain’s Bay is not easy to reach because you need to know exactly where you’re going (but an experienced local guide can help). There are no signs and the road is rough. Once you get there, you’ll find no services—so you’ll need to bring snacks—but if you want privacy, this is your beach.